GROVETOWN, GA. (WJBF)- A woman from Grovetown was taken into custody after shooting her stepfather Tuesday afternoon– the victim 67-year-old Clarence Jordan is at the hospital for treatment.

That suspect is identified as 44-year-old Tasha Lawrence– neighbors we spoke with say this incident is not typical for the neighborhood.

“It was 1:30 p.m. and I heard a gunshot and it was just the boom and I was like what was that,” Anonymous Neighbor said.

That’s the reaction most neighbors we spoke with had today when those shots rang out.

“I ran to the door and was looking and seeing what was going on. I did see a gentleman in the garage on the floor with blood– by then, Grovetown was already here– it was swarming,” Jenney Lang said.

Grovetown Police Determined the incident all started when she ran into Clarence Jordan.

“Had those flowers in her hand, little bouquet of flowers right there, and she dropped those and she just walked– I mean she was angry, she looked angry– just got in the car and drove right away,” Anonymous Neighbor said.

A neighbor who didn’t want to share her identity or go on camera says she was shocked to hear shots fired in a neighborhood where it’s normally safe to walk outside.

“I come in, I sit on my back porch, income out I hear boom boom. I race out here, I look out the window and I see the woman walking out with something in her hand, getting in her car and driving away,” Anonymous Neighbor said.

Neighbors are just glad no one else was injured.

“I’ll definitely have to be more alert, concerned no, but definitely keep my eyes and ears peeled,” Land said.

Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens says Jordan has undergone surgery. Lawrence is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a felony.