A week after Bronx fire, families bury their loved ones

A memorial for the victims of an apartment building fire is displayed in front of the building in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Many of the victims of New York City’s deadliest fire in years are still awaiting burial after funerals began with services for two children killed by Sunday’s blaze in a Bronx apartment building. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — A Bronx community is set to bury more than a dozen loved ones, a week after a fire filled a high-rise apartment building with thick, black smoke.

A funeral service is to get underway Sunday at the Islamic Cultural Center.

Burial services were held for two children earlier in the week at a mosque in Harlem.

In all, 17 people suffocated while trying to escape the building through a smoke-filled stairwell.

Others remain in hospitals because of smoke inhalation.

A faulty space heater sparked the fire in a third-floor apartment, and smoke quickly rose up the stairwell of the 19-story building.