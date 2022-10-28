AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Halloween is fast-approaching and child safety advocates have a few guidelines for a safe and fun experience.

Experts are encouraging adults to be proactive in making sure children stay out of harm’s way this Halloween.

“The safety for the kids really falls on us as the grownups,” says Kyndra Holm, interim Safe Kids coordinator and pediatric trauma program manager at AU Health. “It’s our job- it’s our responsibility- to make sure that we are driving slowly in neighborhoods where kids may be trick-or-treating, that we are not on our phones, not having a lot of distractions in our vehicles, so that we can pay attention to children who may be excited and dart out in the middle of the road.”

During Halloween, both hospitals and poison control centers have reported an increase in visitors and calls.

Experts say one of the things that parents can do is to make sure that the costumes are not tripping hazards.

“Make sure that if a child’s costume has a mask that it doesn’t impede their vision in any way, that they can see out of it,” says Holm. “Including their peripheral vision.”

Holms recommends non-toxic make-up as a choice for face decoration. She also recommends making sure pets don’t get spooked by costumes, which can result in biting injuries.

Experts also suggest one of the ways to avoid a hospital visit or poison control call is to ensure you are watching what children are putting in their mouths.

“We always want to make sure that parents, if possible, get their kiddos to eat before going trick-or-treating,” says Dr. Jill Michel, managing director at Palmetto Poison Center. “That way they’re not getting into the bag before they can get home and Mom and Dad can inspect what’s been put in the bag.”

They say not only should candy be inspected, but adults should keep children from swallowing small batteries in their toys, choking hazards like hard candy and taffy and any adult beverages that may be around.

Dr. Michels also says the number of calls for children under three who have eaten a glow stick on Halloween is the highest.

“Little kids, toddlers age, they put things in their mouths,” says Dr. Michels. “And, so, a lot of our calls are for kids that have chewed on the necklace, chewed on the bracelet. And while it’s not necessarily a highly toxic substance, the liquid inside glow sticks can irritate the skin, irritate the mouth and the eyes.”

The poison control center is available 24 hours.

Leaders hope that, by following the tips, families can enjoy both a fun and safe Halloween with their children.

“They don’t always have the ability to think ahead and see danger like us as grownups should have that ability,” says Holm. So just…supervised fun on Halloween.”

Leaders also remind everyone to ensure children are always supervised while trick-or-treating.

The Palmetto Poison Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222, or by visiting their website at poison.sc.edu.