AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a double fatality that occurred on Gordon Highway at Wylds Road.

The vehicle, a 2009 Toyota Camry, was traveling west on Gordon Highway at a high rate of speed, when the driver of the vehicle lost control.

The vehicle overturned several times ejecting both people from the vehicle.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the deceased have not been released.

This was the 2nd fatal crash on Gordon Highway in 7 hours.