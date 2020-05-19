A.R. Johnson senior shares how COVID-19 changed everything

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The pandemic stopped everyone in their tracks from living everyday life. And for high school seniors, plans that they’ve looked forward to for years ended.

Many people prepare their entire lives for high school graduation. That’s what Rishayla Wright did and she said the excitement was just starting when it all ended.

“The week that we got out of school was supposed to be our senior week,” Wright said. “So, it was just like dang, you know.”

Dreams deferred as Rishayla Wright ends the month of May without the aspects of senior year she once thought she’d experience.

“I think I looked forward to prom and senior trip,” she recalled. “All through high school I just waited for senior year.” Right when it was about to get to the good part ‘corona’ happened. I didn’t even go to the prom junior year so it’s like I didn’t get that experience.”

The A.R. Johnson High School student spent her time at Heritage Academy during the early years and as far back as she can remember, she has always loved school.

“I loved math,” she said. “That was my favorite subject. I was just so good at it.”

At the dawn of spring time when most 12th grade students are celebrating the end of an era, Wright and her classmates got the unexpected news that hallway chats and classroom instruction would all be moved to homeroom, literally.

She recalled, “I was expecting to go back to school and then it was like y’all no going back to school. I didn’t really get to say bye to my friends and stuff.”

Wright’s mom, Iishia Dixon, said her daughter isn’t the only one who was crushed by COVID-19’s impact.

Dixon said, “Coming into her senior year I was so excited. I planned a party. I planned a family vacation that was her gift. We were going on a cruise. All of that got halted in the middle of this pandemic.”

And like every other family practicing social distancing, Dixon, who is a mother of three, said her home transitioned into the workplace and a place for learning.

“It was a challenge because now you have four people need computer time. Thank God we had one we could use, but trying to divide that times four was hectic.”

Dixon said Rishayla is her first child to graduate from high school and that would have taken place this month. Now, she must wait until July, the new date set for Richmond County students to walk across the stage. The family’s church, Cathedral of Praise, also had to postpone a celebration for Wright and other seniors.

Cathedral of Praise Church Senior Pastor Paul Coppett III told us, “We’re still going to celebrate and have a graduation for them. I’m going to play the graduation music. I’m going to let them walk down the aisle and throw their hats in the air. We’re just going to celebrate their greatness.”

Dixson said her family is rooted in faith, so she delights in hearing that their church family would make sure graduates receive care packages for their next step.

And Wright has a plan to attend Kennesaw State University and become a pediatric dentist.

She said, “I think that the future is going to look pretty good for us. We were born around 9/11 and now we’re graduating during this and I just think that it’s only going to get better.”

