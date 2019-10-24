A New Mexico city requests reimbursement from President Trump’s campaign

FILE – In this Friday, April 5, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks as he visits a new section of the border wall with Mexico in Calexico, Calif. A federal judge on Friday, May 17, 2019, in California will consider a challenge to Trump’s plan to tap billions of dollars from the Defense and […]

NEW MEXICO (CNN) – The city of Albuquerque wants the Trump campaign to pay up!

An invoice for over $200,000 was sent to Trumps campaign.

Mayor Tim Keller says the costs are associated with Trump’s stop in Rio Rancho on September 16th.

Keller says his visit cost the taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, including over 1500 hours of police overtime.

He says the city also incurred costs of $7,102 for barricades, $132,831 in paid time off for city employees that were required to vacate downtown facilities, and $71,242 for Albuquerque Police Department services.

The amount is due on November 16th, 2019.