RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — A new hotel will be the next big development in downtown Augusta.

“Just looking at it and seeing what the amenities are and what’s going to be offered there it’s going to be a great asset to Augusta,” said Augusta Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

A new Embassy Suites hotel is among many of the upcoming plans for downtown Augusta.

With an over 40 million dollar investment, the hotel will have over 100 units.

“With the Embassy Suites coming to downtown Augusta- specifically in the Broad Street corridor- it means it’s an investment into the quality of what downtown is. It speaks to the vision of what we’re trying to create here and it’s just- it’s just kinda fun – to have a structure to contribute to your skylines,” said Jordan Johnson, Commissioner of District 1 in Augusta.

A site plan is being worked on. The Downtown Development Authority plans to break ground in 2023 with an expected completion in 2025.

“Downtown should be a destination,” said Johnson. “And with many of the projects coming into the area it’s becoming a destination- you’re talking new restaurants, new business improvements to parks, we’re talking about plans for business incubators, hotels. Downtown Augusta is changing and it’s changing for the best.”

Further plans are being realized as the private and public sectors are seeing much promise in downtown. Even during the pandemic, 52 new businesses opened, 32% of which are minority-owned.

“I live downtown! I live right in the middle of downtown Augusta in the central business district. I love it. I live downtown, I eat downtown, I walk around downtown, my office is downtown. “And I think that downtown is not an unsafe place or inconvenient- downtown is a destination,” said Johnson.

This is just the beginning and city leaders say they expect downtown to become not just a destination but also a space where community members will thrive.