A look back: 2019 ANWA champion Jennifer Kupcho reflects on historic win

A year ago, Augusta, Georgia was once again home to golf history. The first ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament teeing off ahead of the Masters.

Wake Forest senior Jennifer Kupcho won by four shots over Arkansas’ Maria Fassi with a final round 67. Kupcho was five under on the final six holes. Both players are now competing on the LPGA Tour.

April 1 was the original scheduled start for the 2020 ANWA tournament. While those plans are on hold due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, WJBF sports director Brendan Robertson caught up with the 2019 ANWA champion about that magical week for women’s golf.

“Honestly, that whole week was just absolutely amazing,’ said Kupcho.

“But I think just playing the round, the final round at Augusta national, standing on the first tee, it was unreal to see the amount of people that just lined the tee box and the fairway of number one in support of women’s golf,” she added.

Jennifer Kupcho of the United States hits her tee shot on hole No. 18 during the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Courtesy Augusta National Golf Club

Kupcho says even a year later, it still hasn’t fully sunk in.

“Honestly, I don’t even know if I’ve fully taken it in,” said Kupcho. “Just every media requests is helping me fully realize what happened and what kind of history I made,” she added.

Kupcho says she was so caught up in the competition, getting the chance to watch it back on television sparks memories of each moment.

“I could remember what I was thinking at each point,” she said. “But I think during the moment, I was just so focused on playing my game and playing golf, that I didn’t fully take in what was going on,” added Kupcho.

Kupcho says she’ll always be proud to be part of golf history and what it means for women’s golf.

“It was just great to be able to show the world what women can do and that we can play this sport as well,” said Kupcho. “And hopefully more people are watching women’s golf and really getting our sport out there,” she continued.

Jennifer Kupcho of the United States celebrates with the Augusta National Women’s Amateur trophy after winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Courtesy Augusta National Golf Club

And she has some advice for future ANWA competitors.

“I would say just embrace it and really take in the experience and be thankful for everything that happens during the week because it really is a special event,” said Kupcho. “And it’s not very often that you get an opportunity like that play Augusta National in a tournament. So embrace it and have fun,” she added.



Kupcho says she wouldn’t have been able to attend this year’s ANWA tournament because it coincides with the first major on the LPGA Tour schedule. But she did have plans to be at the Masters. And as for the ANWA trophy, it has a nice spot at her parent’s house.

