THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF)- Our Children’s Village incorporated is giving young adults from the ages of 18 to 21 a chance to live the life of a 911 operator, Fire Fighter and even EMS.

They will get the opportunity to shadow each department to learn about career options.

If they choose to participate, they will also receive a cash stipend and certificate upon completion which may lead to future employment with their desired agency.

“Basically they’ll come in, they’ll sit with the operators, they’ll be able to ask questions, they’ll see what we do on the day to day basis since we’re the heroes behind the headset. No one ever really sees what we do. They hear what we do, but they don’t really see it ” said Katrina Dent, Director of 911, McDuffie County.

The application for the program is now open and will close June 25th.

For more information, click here