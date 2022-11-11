AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “We’re excited to have so many people support us and hopefully raise a bunch of money we can give back to CSRA” said Kevin Kisner, Kisner Foundation.

A fun night out with good music and food, and it’s all to help children in the CSRA , in the areas of Education, health, and sports.

The Kevin and Brittany Kisner foundation was started to bring awareness to children’s health, they’ve raised millions over the years for children in the CSRA. Hoping to continue the cycle.

“And we just wanna create a environment where kids can grow up into positive adults and we’re doing that through our early literacy program in Aiken county called T up to read and through our partnership with Children’s Hospital of Georgia right here in Augusta” said Brittany Kisner.

The ‘concert on the green’ is their first benefit event, with performances by singers Charles Kelley and Darius Rucker.

“we’re always in the area we’re always trying to figure out what we can do better to make our community better and we want everyone to be a part of it” said Kevin Kisner.

” I think we just want them to know that this is all about giving back so by coming tonight they have supported our foundation by purchasing a ticket and being here and then just understanding what we do and giving back to children of the CSRA” said Brittany Kisner.