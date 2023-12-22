EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – For some, the holiday season is all about family traditions. The Miller family have been doing their tradition for 28 years.

“We started in 1996 when my wife was pregnant with our first child and we were decorating the Christmas tree and we had the video camera rolling and we were playing a Christmas Song and we just started dancing,” said Clay Miller.

The Millers had so much fun making the video they decided to do it again.

“That second year the baby was with us and then the third year we started showing it to more people and we didn’t have social media at the time, but we would email clips to our family members, and then when social media came around it got bigger and bigger,” said Clay.

The years kept going and as the Miller family grew, so did their videos.

“It was just having fun with our family and being silly was all it was and our family kept growing and people kept telling us every year that they look forward to it. We had people telling us it was the highlight of their year,” said Clay.

“As the years went on and it became something that we actually put thought into we started to up the production and we would come up with a story, a theme, or a concept for each one,” said Cameron Miller.

Cameron Miller has enjoyed filming and planning a lot of the videos but at the end of the day it’s all about one thing…

“This tradition means a lot of things to me. One, it means being silly and fun and having a great and joyful time with my family. I think also it means tradition and finding something you can all enjoy together and sharing that laughter with other people,” said Cameron.

“I wouldn’t have realized how important it was but now, years down the road, looking back at it, it is so important. It has created a wonderful memory string. I encourage finding something that can be your tradition,” said Karen Miller.

The Millers feel blessed to have such a fun tradition.

“My favorite part is the actual dancing. Whenever we get a chance to put on the music and when we all get in front of the camera and just go,” said Caleb Miller.

“I love the silliness and the goofiness, we’re not doing any professional dancing, we’re just having fun,” said Christopher Miller.

And the Millers are growing the tradition by letting new family members in on the fun.

“I think I was a little intimidated, because if I marry into this family I’m going to have to level up, but I am just in awe of the tradition that’s carried on,” said Ryann Miller.

The Miller Dance video tradition is sure to continue for years to come. Here’s a link to their latest video. While I was the there the Millers invited me to dance along with them.