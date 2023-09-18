AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) There’s a special event coming up that provides tons of family fun and an important message about gun violence. Watch this interview with organizers of the Guns Down Shoot for Success event. It’s coming up on September 30th at May Park. The goal is to make a dent in the number of violent crimes involving guns, especially those involving youth. State Representative Karlton Howard and Renza Bing join us for this edition of The Means Report. Remember to watch us every Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.