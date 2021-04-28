A first look inside of Columbia County’s state of the art performing arts center

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The 85-thousand square foot space came in at just under 40M dollars to build, part of the GO Bond voted on by Columbia county taxpayers.

The theatre inside holds 22-hundred people including two balconies and an orchestra pit.

The theatre, is named for former chairman Ron cross who, according to County Manager Scott Johnson, was instrumental in getting the idea off the ground.

The center is already in talks with the nations largest ticket seller as well as one of Broadways biggest producers to bring top acts to the center. The first performance, though, a local dance recital next month.