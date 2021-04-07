A cluster of overdoses seen in Augusta as a result of counterfeit pills

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has been alerted of a possible cluster of overdoses related to counterfeit pills.

These pills may be sold as Xanax or Percocet and contain fentanyl.

The counterfeit pills may be driving increased overdoses in Richmond County as well as two other districts in Georgia.

Georgia Attorney General, Chris Carr, tweeted a warning Wednesday morning:

@GaDPH has alerted our office to a suspected cluster of overdoses related to counterfeit pills which may contain fentanyl. The primary areas that appear to be affected so far are Richmond County, Chatham County, and the Rome area. — GA AG Chris Carr (@Georgia_AG) April 7, 2021

A report from the GA DPH shows within two months, 99 patients with symptoms presented from Richmond County zip codes.