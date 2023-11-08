AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) Students in McCormick County, South Carolina are getting ready for success after graduation. That path to success starts in elementary school and continues through 12th grade. There are also plenty of opportunities to learn valuable skills at the Learning Center in nearby Abbeville. McCormick County Superintendent Jaime Hembree is our guest on this edition of The Means Report. Dr. Hembree gives us an informative overview of all that is happening in these outstanding schools. Watch our interview and be sure to join us each week for The Means Report. We are on Monday afternoon at 12:30 on WJBF NewsChannel 6.