AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager.

Fourteen-year-old Xyaiire Griffin left his home on Oakridge St at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 p.m. Investigators say he was last seen on the 2400 block of North Carolina Ave. wearing black pants with red shorts over them and a gray shirt.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.