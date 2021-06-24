Augusta and Columbia County fire teams hold water safety training

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The start of summer for some means getting out in the water but you may want to be cautious when it comes to having some fun in the sun.

Hot temperatures from the summer heat can make anyone want to take a swim to cool off, but Augusta and Columbia County Firefighters want you to stay safe in the water.

Augusta Fire Training Chief, Bryant Wolf, says “…the unfortunate event where people get into trouble…we want to be able to get out there an save them”

The teams joined for a water safety training day to prepare for emergency water scenarios.

“We’ve been doing it for years and this is a continuation of that. Keeping and addressing our target hazards in our community,” says Chief Bryant Wolf.

Rescuers practiced self rescue techniques and the Reach Throw Row and Go, a strategy used to rescue swimmers.

“We’re very coordinated in our response. Matter of fact about half and half of the class is Columbia county and half is Augusta Fire,” says Chief Bryant Wolf.

Columbia County Chief Brent Willis also urges that if you plan to be in the water, “Know your route and know where you’re going and make sure someone else knows where you’re going that way if you run into any trouble so if you make a phone call saying I need help.”

And the best advice for even the best swimmers.

“You have to be safe and Wear your life jacket,” says Chief Brent Willis.