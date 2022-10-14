AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s that time of year again- the time when friends and families go to enjoy the state fair. Friday is the first day of the 99th annual Georgia Carolina State Fair.

For many families its an annual tradition. They have favorite rides and foods they look forward to all year long.

But the fair is about more than just great food and fun rides.

It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Exchange Club of Augusta. Money raised here over the next week will go to support some of the many charities the organization supports.

“It’s a service organization. We’re all active members. We’re there to log volunteer hours, have fun while we’re doing it. With the fair and out golf tournament, we usually, we generate well over $100,000 a year net out of those. And we take those in our annual donation stage in June and give those back out to local charities,” said Dennis Trotter, President of the Exchange Club of Augusta.

Many of the charities are children’s charities and they submit grant requests to the organization for various needs.

“We like to give to specific needs they may have. Whether it might be beds for children, new computer equipment, meals to go home with kids and families,” explained Trotter.

The fair gates open Friday night at 5. The fair is open during the week from from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays the fair will be open from noon to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for just admission and $25 for unlimited rides on weekdays. Unlimited rides on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays are $30.

CLICK HERE to buy your tickets online.