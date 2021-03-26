90-day moratorium now in effect for new major subdivisions in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A 90-day moratorium is now in effect for new major subdivisions in Edgefield County. Council passed the temporary ban recently.

“Any new subdivision exceeding 10 lots requiring a road would not be allowed at this point in time we would not be able to accept their applications,” Edgefield County Administrator Tommy Paradise told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Paradise says there’s been a lot of pushback about the growth happening in the area.”Some of the council felt that we needed to slow growth, get the LMO in place. And so that was the intent behind it. There were constituents who were pushing for it and the council had their discussion on it. And they moved forward with it,” he added.

The original moratorium discussed included all subdivisions — restricting individual lots. Meaning if someone in your family owned several acres of property and they wanted to give you at least an acre, it would be considered a subdivision and would not be allowed.

“So they deleted the minor subdivisions such as that from the moratorium and they kept to the major ones because that was where the impact they were looking at. And they’re also concerned about the impact on the schools and the roads. This is what we’ve been hearing a lot about,” Paradise recalled.

We’ve learned 814 new subdivision lots had been approved in Edgefield County since 2018. The moratorium doesn’t affect projects already approved. These have all been given the green light and can continue to be built or can be started.

Meanwhile, the biggest argument against the temporary ban is that it will scare businesses away from wanting to locate here.

While the moratorium is now in effect, there will be a second reading in April, as well as a public hearing on Tuesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. At the regularly scheduled county council meeting.