9-year-old North Augusta Elementary student dies after contracting COVID-19

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Earlier this week, the Children’s Hospital of Georgia confirmed a death of a child hospitalized at their facility.

Friday, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was able to confirm that a 9-year-old child from Aiken County died at the facility Wednesday, Sept. 1st, and that the child died after contracting COVID-19.

The child, a 9-year-old boy, was a student at North Augusta Elementary School, according to the Aiken County Schools. The boy was a 4th Grader.

There is at least one other death of an Aiken County student being investigated for being related to having contracted COVID-19, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

Tuesday, Aiken County Schools reported their COVID-19 cases and number of quarantines to South Carolina Department of Public Health. For the week t August 22nd through August 28th, the school system was able to report 298 confirmed, active COVID-19 cases among its student population, with 43 cases among its employees. As of that reporting, less than five students at North Augusta Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19, with 35, or 5% of students, quarantining.

A special called meeting of the Aiken County School Board has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 7th, from 6 until 9 p.m. This meeting was called Wednesday at the request of Board Chairman Dr. John Bradley (*link Shawn’s).

The meeting will be held at the District Office at 1000 Brookhaven Dr. in Aiken. The wearing of masks or face coverings is highly encouraged Seating will be limited to provide social distancing.