GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The 9/11 “Never Forget” Mobile Exhibit will be open for the viewing public on Saturday, September 17th.

The exhibit will take place at Christian Heritage Church located at 285 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville, South Carolina starting at 9 A.M. until 3 P.M.

According to organizers, the 83-foot tractor-trailer travels the country and, once it has arrived at its destination, transforms into an 1,100 square foot exhibit.

Organizers say that it is a tool to educate visitors about the events of that tragic day from the perspective of those who were there.

Organizers add that there will be two Fire Department of New York City firefighters there to guide people through the exhibit and answer questions Saturday, which involves photos, video, and artifacts from that day, many recovered from the ashes of the fallen towers and from the first responders who risked and, in some cases, gave their lives.

The 9/11 “Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is open to the public and free of charge, and it will be on a first come, first serve basis.

Organizers say that the Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department will be providing free barbecue sandwiches donated by Atomic City Smokers and bottled water to visitors of the mobile exhibit, as long as supplies last.

Organizers wants the viewing public to know that those who plan on attending are to expect an emotional experience.