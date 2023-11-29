AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF)- The Augusta Animal Shelter was able to help dogs and cats find a cuddly place to stay during Thanksgiving break– some even got to stay for good. But others are still looking for a home.

Home For the Holidays is an initiative hosted by Augusta Animal Services to find animals a home. This week, most of those animals got the chance to feel the love they deserve.

“We had about an 80% keep rate this year, which is pretty on track with what the program normally is…,” Augusta Animal Services employee Rebecca Reece said.

37 out of the 45 dogs and cats experienced Thanksgiving outside of their kennel.

“Everybody wants a home for the holidays– including animals– it’s, the shelter’s not a good place to spend a long weekend; it’s not a great place to spend Christmas. The dogs are definitely in their kennels most of the time, and if somebody’s willing to step up and take them home, that means they could have that human companionship more. They get to lay on the couch, they get to play– just gives them the chance to be a regular dog for a while.”

If you’ve ever thought about a new pet, Reece says Home for the Holidays is a great start.

“It works well for the people too. It gives you a chance to take a dog home with you with no commitment– at first– just to make sure it’s the right fit for you, that it’s the right fit for your family, that you’re really ready to have a dog…”

Reece tells me the most rewarding part of her job isn’t always getting to say hello but saying goodbye.

“The greatest thing about working here is definitely when we see the happy endings for the animals, when somebody is able to go home, especially a dog that’s been here for a while finds that right person. That’s always really rewarding.”

If you didn’t get the chance to participate in the Thanksgiving Home for the Holidays, there’s still an opportunity to help an animal find its forever home and family.

“If you’re interested in adopting you can always do that, we’d always love to meet you. And the animals that were returned after Home for the Holidays are all wonderful and they’d all love to meet you,” Reece said.

December 16th is the start for the Christmas Home for the Holidays. So, if you want to foster your chance will be here in just a few weeks.