THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – A Thomson man is dead after being hit while riding his bike.

According to the McDuffie County Coroner and Georgia State Patrol (GSP), 79-year-old Tommy Mance of Thomson was riding in front of 336 West Hill Street around 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

He was taken to the hospital where he died at 7:32 Wednesday evening.

Authorities say Mance was traveling west when he was hit by a 2015 Honda Civic going the opposite direction.

They say he entered into the patch of the Civic, was hit, and died on the scene.

The accident is being investigated by Georgia State Patrol and the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office.