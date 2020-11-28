77-year-old woman killed in drive-by shooting in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A 77-year-old woman was killed in drive-by in Barnwell County.

Officials responded to the 6700 block of Highway 278 just before 3 a.m. following a 911 call from a family member who was present at the time of the shooting.

Henrietta Creech, 77 died in the shooting from a gunshot wound, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses said that an SUV drove by and opened fire at the residence.

Her death is considered a homicide. An autopsy will be performed.

Bamwell County Coroner’s Office and Barnwell County Sheriffls Office are investigating the death.

We’re working to learn if this shooting may be connected to the shooting in Aiken at Seventh Lounge.