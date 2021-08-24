700 students quarantined, 77 positive cases at Horse Creek Academy in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Students, faculty, and staff at Horse Creek Academy (HCA) are trying to make the best of things after hundreds of students had to be quarantined.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Dr. Ann Marie Taylor Tuesday morning about the plight.

For your latest local headlines delivered directly to you, sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

She stated that 700 students have been quarantined and as of Tuesday morning 77 students and faculty have test positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Taylor also said some cases are very serious. She said that three students have lost their fathers in the past three weeks.

A board meeting will be held Tuesday night to determine if students can return to in person learning next week.