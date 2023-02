RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

Investigators say 70-year-old Michael Shirey was last seen on Friday, February 10 at 5:27 p.m. at AmericanWork on Wrightsboro Rd.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a light blue denim jacket, and white sneakers. Michael According to his caretaker, Shirey also suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have any information, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.