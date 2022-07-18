AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The start of the school year is almost here, but teachers and students are still looking for fun and educational books to include on their summer reading lists.

One DC-area seven-year-old YouTube sensation loves to read and write. Aiden Adams has already become an accomplished children’s author and has written six books, including his latest book, Buttons My Gucci Bear, which are perfect for young readers. His YouTube channel has millions of views.

Aiden joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss his new book and videos.