7 more Richmond County Schools transition to virtual learning

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Seven more Richmond County Schools are transitioning to ” learn at home.”

Blythe Elementary, C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet, Glenn Hills High, Gracewood Elementary, Murphey Middle, Spirit Creek Middle and Willis Foreman Elementary Schools will transition to the learn at home model from January 11 through January 14.

“We are following our protocol that’s been in place throughout the pandemic to make sure that those schools have been completely fogged and sanitized prior to students and staff re- entering those school facilities,”Richmond County Schools spokesperson Lynthia Ross said.

This now makes 18 total schools that have transitioned to virtual learning due to COVID related staffing shortages.

School leaders said the high demand for rapid testing and the wait for those results has played a role in the shortages.

“So, we’re exploring options to be able to provide through some of our other relationships testing for our employees to shorten that window and maybe even address some of these learn at home transitions in the future,” Ross said.

Despite multiple school closures the district said they do not have plans to make a district wide transition to learn at home.

“Presently there are no plans to transition the entire school system to learn at home. These decisions are being made on individual school basis based on what’s happening at those schools,” Ross said.

Students from the most recently closed schools will return for in-person class on January 18 following the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.