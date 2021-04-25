64-year-old woman injured in Aiken County shooting, authorities say

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late-night shooting.

The incident took place in the 100 block of Free Indeed Blvd.

Authorities say around 11:29 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, a 911 caller reported shots being fired and also someone hurt from being shot.

A 64-year-old female was found by deputies. She was bleeding from her left arm.

She was taken to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. A second person in the home was not injured.

Witnesses reported hearing about nine gunshots in the area just before a sedan was driving away from Free Indeed Blvd. A neighbor came forward to tell investigators that this incident could possibly be in relation to a prior incident, involving him, from 2020 that has no connection to the injured victim or her address.

If you have any information, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.