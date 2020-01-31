64 now diagnosed with brain injury after Iran strike

(CNN) – Sixty-four U.S. military personnel have now been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile attack in Iraq earlier this month.

That’s 14-more than the numbers the Pentagon released earlier this week.

Of the 64 cases thus far, 39 have returned to duty.

About 200 people were in the blast zone at the time of the attack.

Medical experts say more are likely to be diagnosed with brain injuries in the coming days because it often takes some time for them to show up.

The growing number of injuries indicates the attack was more serious than first reported.

Latest Headlines: