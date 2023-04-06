AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Thursday, that infamous Masters traffic could bring new business to the CSRA as state and local leaders gather for the 61st Annual Red Carpet Tour.

It’s a 4-day event designed that showcases Georgia’s growing business community. Business leaders from around the world are invited each year to be part of the tour. The tour will make its stop in Augusta Thursday morning.

Susan Parr with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce said the event is responsible for bringing more businesses to the area.

“And it works, quite frankly. We wouldn’t continue to do it if it didn’t work. It’s an ability to build relationships with companies or site consultants that have projects.”

Participants of the tour will get to hear from local leaders like Mayor Garnett Johnson and Fort Gordon’s Brigadier General Paul Stanton and find out why the CSRA is a great place to do business.

“And as we all know, Georgia is now, for the 9th year is a row, the number one state to do business in the country. There’s a reason for that. There’s a reason why we have an expert team at the state and local levels to be able to work with companies that are interested in expanding. Just recently Georgia is now the center of gravity for electric vehicle production,” explained Parr.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is also expected to attend the Red Carpet Tour.