(WJBF) – Let’s take a look at the 6 things you need to know before you head out the door, this morning.

Halloween With a Heart – It’s Halloween, and something special planned for Grovetown this morning. It’s the annual “Halloween with a Heart.” WJBF is a proud sponsor. Trick-or-treaters will start arriving around 9 a.m. and be done around 1:15 p.m. And as your little ones get ready to go trick-or-treating TONIGHT, make sure they’re paying attention to traffic, use crosswalks, and have on clothing or accessories that will allow them to be easily spotted by drivers. Early Voting – Richmond County continues to see voters turning out to cast their ballots early. Sunday alone, some 430 Richmond Countians voted early. On Saturday, another 350. The latest total from the elections director? 18,000. If you live in Richmond County yourself and want to vote early, all four locations will be open today from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting in Georgia wraps up this Friday. In South Carolina, early voting ends Saturday. No matter where you live, you can find a complete list of polling places here: GEORGIA Early Voting Locations SOUTH CAROLINA Early Voting Locations Special Election – Reverend Karlton Howard is expected to make an official announcement about running for the House District 129 seat. The event will take place at noon at WC Ervin Towers on Laney Walker Boulevard. Qualifying for the special election will begin November 1st. The election is necessary due to the passing of Wayne Howard. Johnson County Man’s Remains Found – Remains suspected to be that of Don Hightower, a man who disappeared from Johnson County last October, have now been discovered almost exactly a year after he first went missing. This after a local deer hunter found Hightower’s car in the woods off Highway 319 in Laurens County on Friday afternoon. The remains are on the way to the GBI crime lab for identification. Teen Arrested in Shooting – A 15 year old is in custody and a deputy is recovering in Aiken County after an incident in Beech Island Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office tells us they were trying to arrest the suspect on murder charges, when shots were fired. One deputy was shot, but is expected to be okay. We’re still waiting on the names of those involved.