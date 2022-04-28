(WJBF) – Life can sometimes be stressful and some peoples go to solution is going to a spa and relaxing.
The CSRA has more than it’s fair share of places to unwind from a stressful week or just from life itself.
Here are just 6 locations that offer spa services:
- Sol Himalayan Salt Cave & Spa located at 7013 Evans Town Center Park #201
- A Healing Oasis Luxury Spa located at 1325 C Augusta West Parkway
- Rosewater Spa and Wellness located at 620 Ponder Place Drive, Suite 1
- Retreat Spa & Salon located at 4246 Washington Road, Suite 1-4
- Twice the Glamm Co. located 106 Davis Road, Suite G
- RoseBay Medi Spa located at 4090 Washington Road
Many of these spas cater to everyone and everything….from hair to massages and everything in between.
Keep in mind, these are just 6 spas in the CSRA that can help you relax. There are many more across the two-state that offer amazing services.