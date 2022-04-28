(WJBF) – Life can sometimes be stressful and some peoples go to solution is going to a spa and relaxing.

The CSRA has more than it’s fair share of places to unwind from a stressful week or just from life itself.

Here are just 6 locations that offer spa services:

Many of these spas cater to everyone and everything….from hair to massages and everything in between.

Keep in mind, these are just 6 spas in the CSRA that can help you relax. There are many more across the two-state that offer amazing services.