5th Street bridge project getting closer to completion

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Downtown Augusta could be just a few months away from a new pedestrian bridge opening. It’s something that’s been in the works for several years.

They are planning to put a small park area with a playground and phone charging stations on the Augusta side of the bridge, so it will be very family friendly.

Artist rendering curtesy City of Augusta

There was already a delay in construction because of supply chain issues from the pandemic. Now, there’s another hold up because of the recent winter weather.

“Right now we’re currently painting the bridge, or getting prepared to pain the deck. Waiting for the temperatures to be consistently 55 degrees or 50 degrees during the day. So that’s where we are right now,” explained Anthony Taylor, Assistant Director of Engineering for the City of Augusta.

But many are asking– what about the North Augusta side?

There has been some talk about extending the Greenway to the new pedestrian bridge, but North Augusta’s mayor said that won’t happen any time soon. He said the City Council has other priorities, like the upcoming 13th street bridge construction and bringing the Greenway into downtown North Augusta. However, he said it’s not out of the question.

“I’m very hopeful that it will be successful and this is a conversation that we can look at at some point. Right now, we’ve just got other items that we know that we need to work on and we will be open to address that down the road, if it makes sense for that to happen,” said Mayor Williams.

The 5th Street bridge is expected to be complete and open to the public before the Masters Tournament. That’s the first week of April.