RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person.

Investigators say 59 years old Lamar King is wanted following an aggravated assault that took place on Roselle Street Saturday.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact Inv. Ashley Syria at (706) 821-1070, or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.