$50K Powerball ticket sold in Aiken

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – A Powerball® ticket sold in Aiken for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $50,000. The ticket was purchased at the Kangaroo Express #3246 store on York St.

Powerball® – Wednesday, June 15

27 – 47 – 61 – 62 – 69 Powerball®: 4

Check your tickets. More than to 7,900 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000.

Of these, more than 3,800 players purchased PowerPlay® to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by ten.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.

The estimated jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $97 million.

