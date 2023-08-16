NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Next week a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires if no one claims it in time.

If you played Powerball at the Circle K Store located at 226 Georgia Ave. in North Augusta in February, you should check your tickets.

It was purchased for the February 25, 2023, drawing and matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerbal number to win $50,000.

Powerball® – Saturday, February 25, 2023

11 – 24 – 58 – 66 – 67 Powerball®: 26

Check your tickets.

The winning ticket must be claimed at the Columbia Claims Center before 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 24.

If the prize is not claimed, the $50,000 winnings will be deposited in the Education Lottery Account to support educational programs in South Carolina.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.