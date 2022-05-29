ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) — An event to bring young men from across the state to share problems and solutions is happening in Allendale on Saturday, May 14.

It’s called “50 Men and 50 Boys” and will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the National Guard Armory on Courthouse Square in Allendale. Lunch will be served.

The conference is free to young men ages 7-18.

The Smart Box is accepting sponsorships as well. If you would like to sponsor a young man, cash app $SmartBox803.

For more information, call 803-508-5837.