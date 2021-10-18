5 yo dies in Greenville Co. collision

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A five-year-old died Saturday as a result of a collision in Greenville County on Friday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as being five-year-old Kaison Trimmier, of Mauldin.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at the intersection of Piedmont Highway and Brown Road around 9:41 p.m. Friday, October 15. Corporal Joe Hovis said the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet sedan was traveling west on SC 20 (Piedmont Hwy) when they struck the driver’s side of a 2012 Chevrolet sedan that was turning onto Hwy 20 from Brown Road, leaving several injured.

Corporal Hovis said all five occupants of the 2012 sedan were injured in the collision. Three children, including Trimmier, were among those injured in the crash. The coroner’s office said Trimmier was in a car seat in the back of the sedan. He was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead Saturday morning.

The driver of the 2013 sedan was also transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.