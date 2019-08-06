5-year-old S.C. girl missing after mother is found dead inside apartment

SUMTER, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Sumter, South Carolina are searching for a missing 5-year-old after her mother was found killed inside their apartment, Monday, August 6.

A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. It is unclear what, if any, role he might have with the missing girl, authorities say.

The body of Sharee Bradley, 29, was found by a family member inside her Lantana Apartments residence just before 6 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to the Sumter Police Department. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The girl, Nevaha Lashy Adams is described as an African-American female, standing at 4 feet 3 inches, and weighing approximately 50 lbs. She has braided black hair with colored beads.

If you have any information, call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700, or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.