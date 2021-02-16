5-year-old girl wakes from coma after crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The family of a 5-year-old girl left in a coma after a wreck involving Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid says she’s now awake.

Tiffany Verhulst, who has been posting updates for the family shared the news Monday on 5-year-old Ariel Young’s GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $480,000.

Ariel was with her mother, who was helping a relative who had run out of gas, when the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Feb. 4 near Arrowhead Stadium. Ariel was critically injured while her 4-year-old cousin suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Reid is under investigation for suspicion of driving impaired. No formal charges have been filed.

While there are no names in the crash report, sister station WDAF obtained court documents last week that match the details of the crash and say that Britt Reid told officers he was driving the pickup truck involved in the incident, one noting that his eyes were bloodshot, and he had a moderate odor of alcohol. Britt Reid told the officer he had between two and three drinks and was on a prescription for Adderall.

The officer conducted an initial and full sobriety test and saw four clues of impairment. Officers requested and received a search warrant to draw Britt Reid’s blood.

The Chiefs confirmed last week that Britt Reid is no longer employed by the club. He had been placed on administrative leave through the duration of his contract, but that contract has expired.

Kansas City police say the investigation will take at least a month to finish. As part of that, blood test results to determine if Reid was driving impaired will take four to six weeks or more.