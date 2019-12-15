5-year-old girl sells hot cocoa, cookies to pay off classmates’ lunch debts

VISTA, Calif. (WJW) — A 5-year-old California girl organized a hot cocoa and cookie sale to raise money to pay for her classmates’ lunch debts.

According to FOX 5, kindergartner Katelynn Hardee got the idea to hold the sale after learning that some of her classmates’ families were struggling to pay off their children’s lunch debts.

Katelynn overheard another student’s mother discussing her financial struggles and turned to her own mother for advice.

“She started asking me a bunch of questions and I tried to answer as best as I could without too much for a 5-year-old, and just explained to her that some people aren’t as fortunate as us,” Katelynn’s mother, Karina Hardee, told FOX 5.

That’s when Katelynn decided she could give her own money to the school lunch program to help cover the debts. She asked her mother if she could organize a hot cocoa and cookie stand.

Last weekend Katelynn reportedly made the treats herself and spent over three hours selling them.

Then, on Monday, Karina left the money and a note that read “my daughter held a hot cocoa fundraiser over the weekend and would love to donate the money to any of the negative accounts” to the school.

Katelynn’s donation paid off lunch balances for 123 students.

Katelynn received an award at her school honoring her act of kindness.

More on school lunch debt, here.