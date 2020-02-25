5 teens charged with capital murder after robbery of juvenile turns deadly

TOP ROW (LEFT TO RIGHT): Jarvis Cook, Jaquez Porter, Jasmine Kelley. BOTTOM ROW (LEFT TO RIGHT): Yakeshia Blackmon and Willow Blackmon. Photos courtesy: Biloxi Police Department.

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG/WBTW) — Biloxi police charged five teens with capital murder after a robbery turned deadly Monday afternoon.

Police say they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. Authorities say a fight broke out the victim was shot and killed.

The suspects ages range from 15 years old to 17 years old:

Yakeshia Blackmon, 17

Willow Blackmon, 15

Jasmine Kelley, 15

Jarvis Cook, 17

Jaquez Porter, 17

Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.

