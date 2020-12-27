5 people injured following shootout at adult entertainment club; 2 facing charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WJBF) — Five people are recovering following an early morning shootout at a club in LaGrange, Georgia.

According to WSB, authorities responded to the Commotions Club on Sunday, December 27 at 1 p.m.

The ABC affiliate reports, Johnny Perkins, 54, and his brother Steven, 47, were asked to leave the building by security. After the request, officials say Johnny went to the parking lot, grabbed a gun, and started shooting at the security officer, who returned fire and hit the two brothers.

Meanwhile, officials said Johnny Perkins’ wife Kristi came out of the club and attacked the manager. Authorities also say she punched and bit the manager before pulling out her own gun shooting at the security officer and manager.

We’ve learned the bullets hit the security officer, the club’s DJ, and a customer.

Johnny Perkins, Steven Perkins, the patron, and the club’s DJ were transported to area hospitals. The club’s manager was treated on scene and released.

Johnny Perkins is facing four counts of aggravated assault and weapons possession. Kristi Perkins is charged with one count of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a crime.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact authorities.

LaGrange is 67 miles southwest of Atlanta.