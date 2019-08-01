5 Columbus, Ohio, police officers face discipline in Stormy Daniels strip club arrest

(CNN) –

Five officers in Columbus, Ohio are facing departmental charges for arresting adult movie actress Stormy Daniels.

She was arrested after her performance at a strip club last year – for reportedly violating a “no touch” law.

But in a video released Wednesday, the Columbus Police Chief said it was the officers who crossed the line.

The final decision about the officers’ punishments will be made by the city’s director of public safety.

The charges against Daniels were dropped just 12-hours after her arrest.

She later sued the officers seeking more than $1 million in compensatory damages and more than $1 million in punitive damages and costs and fees associated with the case.

The lawsuit alleges that the officers targeted her because they were “avowed supporters” of President Donald Trump and believed Daniels was “damaging President Trump and they thereafter entered into a conspiracy to arrest her during her performance in Columbus in retaliation for the public statements she had made” about Trump.