AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Thursday, just before 6:00 pm, fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential apartment complex, involving 8 units.

Upon arrival, heavy fire and smoke were visible from the windows.

During a 360-degree assessment of the complex, Chief Colson discovered a resident attempting to jump from a second-story window. Augusta firefighters swiftly deployed a ground ladder and successfully rescued the trapped resident.

Unfortunately, five families have been displaced, but they were able to evacuate safely. The Red Cross has been notified to provide assistance to five displaced families.

Central EMS and AFD Med 4 were on-site for any medical needs, and Georgia Power was requested to secure the electrical service to the building.

The RCSO also assisted with crowd control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.