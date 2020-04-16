5.2 million more Americans file for unemployment amid COVID-19 crisis

(ABC News) – An additional 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

More than 20 million people have already applied for unemployment insurance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

