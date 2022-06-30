CSRA (WJBF) – Can’t figure out what to do on the 4th of July? No worries, NewsChannel 6 has you covered!

Check out all the festivities happening around the CSRA:

Regardless of how you decide to spend your Independence Day Holiday Weekend, we want you to be safe.

If you choose to have Fireball (or whatever your choice of beverage may be) with your fireworks, there are options to getting home safely. Obviously, you can choose a taxi, rideshare, or get a designated driver. Or you can use Tow to Go.

Tow to Go is a program sponsored by AAA that allows you AND your vehicle to get home safely.

The program is available for Georgia residents and will take you somewhere safe with 10 miles of your current location.

Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO to use their services between July 1st and July 5th or check out the AAA website for all the details.