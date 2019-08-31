4th Circuit reverses decision in Dylann Roof gun background check lawsuit

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine people in the 20-15 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

A three-judge panel of the 4th u-s circuit court of appeals reversed a ruling from a lower court judge … Who threw out the claims.

The claims were brought by relatives of those killed in the 2015 massacre at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church, and by survivors.

The lower court judge found the government was immune from liability.

The appeals court disagreed.

The FBI has acknowledged roof’s drug possession arrest weeks before the shooting should have prevented him from buying a gun.

Roof is sentenced to death in the massacre.