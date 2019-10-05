4th annual Fright Night Fashion Show coming to Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Model Image by Nikki J and Primed & Poised Model and Talent Management will hold the 4th Annual Fright Night Fashion Show on October 19th, 2019.

Nikki J, the owner of Model Image by Nikki J, a local woman’s boutique in Augusta Georgia, produced her first fashion show in 2016. This was the first annual Fright night fashion Show.

This show is a Halloween themed fashion show that is aimed at highlighting local boutiques, designers, and small businesses in a family friendly atmosphere.

Nikki J. stopped by Television park to talk more about the event on Good Morning Augusta Weekends.